visualising The U.S. Federal Spending Debate In 2011

If you want to quickly see how President Barack Obama and the Congressional Democrats’ federal government spending proposal for 2011 stacks up against what Congressional Republicans have in mind, shown against a background illustrating the trend in U.S. federal government spending since 1967 and expressed in the human-scale terms of a typical American household, here you go!
Photo: Political Calculations
