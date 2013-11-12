CHART: Visualising The BCS Rankings To See Who Is Really Still A Championship Contender

Oregon’s loss to Stanford cleared up the national title picture in some respects, but also may have made things more complicated should either Alabama or Florida State lose between now and the BCS title game.

Undefeated Ohio State moved up to third in the rankings, but Stanford is now just 0.024 points behind after trailing Ohio State by .079 a week ago. The difference between the two schools may come down to their respective conference championship games where Stanford could face 2-loss Arizona State and Ohio State will likely go against 1-loss Michigan State. Of course, Baylor is also still in the hunt just behind Stanford and has two games left against ranked opponents.

At the bottom of the rankings, both Fresno State (no. 14) and Northern Illinois (no. 15) still have a shot to crash the BCS bowl party. If one or both schools finish in the top 12 or finish in the top 16 and ahead of a conference champion from one of the big conferences, they will receive an automatic bid to a BCS bowl game…

