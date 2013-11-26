CHART: Visualising The BCS Rankings To See Who Is Really Still A Championship Contender

Another BCS contender dropped out of the championship picture this weekend with Baylor’s big loss to Oklahoma State. Alabama and Florida State remain on track to meet in the championship game, but there are three other teams that could stake a claim should one of the top teams lose.

Florida State is almost certainly going to play in the BCS championship game with games remaining against Florida and possibly Duke in the ACC championship game. However, Alabama is no lock to join them with games remaining against Auburn and possibly Missouri in the SEC title game.

If Auburn or Missouri beats Alabama, that win against the top team in the country could be enough to catapult one of those teams past an undefeated Ohio State who has games remaining against Michigan and Michigan State. If that happens, the uproar out of Columbus will be deafening..

