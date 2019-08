A new exhibit titled the “Architecture of Radio,” created by Dutch artist Richard Vijgen,¬†visualizes the overlapping signals that envelop us — from cell towers, WiFi routers, and even satellites flying overhead, using an iPad app.

Video courtesy of Richard Vijgen

