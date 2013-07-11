This Cool Visualisation Shows The Growth Of Midtown Manhattan Over 165 Years

New York City is always changing, but sometimes its hard to imagine how much the city has developed in a relatively short time.



CubeLease recently posted this fascinating animation that shows how midtown Manhattan grew from the 1850s to today, looking southeast towards the intersection of Central Park South and Fifth Avenue. The visualisation shows all buildings that currently exist by the year they were built (h/t @Pogue for tweeting).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

