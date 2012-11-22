Domino's Pizza Delivery Drivers Cover A LOT Of Ground In A Single Night

PBS put a GPS unit on a pizza hut delivery man in New York City and came up with a really cool visualisation of his typical Friday night.
Zoomed out, you can see the entire stream of how a pizza gets to your door — starting from the very beginning.
The visualisation goes through the whole supply chain. From the hub in Connecticut, to the ingredients coming in by satellite-tracked refrigerated trucks from all around the country. Check it out:
