These mind-bending graphics show the complexity of Donald Trump's business ties

President Donald Trump spent decades in the business world before launching his political career. His vast business empire and the conflicts of interest it could pose were scrutinised throughout his administration’s transition and into the first week of his presidency.

Before the inauguration, Trump announced that he would turn over control of his business to his sons Donald Jr. and Eric. Though Trump has stepped down from his role at The Trump Organisation, ethics lawyers say his actions haven’t gone far enough, as he has not fully divested from his businesses, nor has he placed them in a blind trust. Earlier this week, a left-leaning ethics group sued him over what it believes is a violation of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution.

Using data pulled from BuzzFeed’s investigation into Trump’s more than 1,500 business connections, designer Kim Albrecht created this stunning visualisation of the president’s vast network.

“The number of [companies] Donald Trump owns or is president of is incredible,” Albrecht said. “I hope this tool helps reporters and researchers to reach conclusions that I can’t reach.”

“I see myself as the mediator between the hidden data structures and something that people can make sense of.”

Keep scrolling to see Albrecht’s work, and click on the graphics to enlarge them.

