WATCH: A Cool visualisation Of Global Shipping Activity From 1750 To 1850

Professor Mark Perry of the Carpe Diem blog pointed us to this cool video this morning.
Ben Schmidt of the Sapping Attention blog created a video of shipping routes from 1750-1850 using detailed digitized data.
You may have to use your imagination a little to think about what it must’ve been like to engage in transatlantic trade in the 18th and 19th centuries.
Here’s the video:
