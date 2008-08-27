Visual Voicemail Inventor Strikes Again, Sues Google, Verizon, Others

After coaxing a settlement out of Apple, AT&T, and Skype owner eBay, “visual voicemail” inventor Judah Klausner is at it again: His Klausner Technologies is suing Google, Verizon, LG, and a host of other companies in U.S. district court in Texas, Reuters reports.



We couldn’t find a Web site for Klausner Technologies. But we did find this interesting Computerworld article from last year declaring that Klausner — nephew of Rolodex founder Arnold Neustadter — is not a “mere troll,” but a real engineer who helped invent one of the first PDAs in the 1970s. Klausner’s PDA patent was ultimately licensed by Toshiba, Casio, Sharp, Sony, and Rolodex — but not Apple Computer.

Apple had its chance, too! Hotto recalled meeting Steve Jobs at the Trenton (N.J.) Computer Festival, but said that Jobs only wanted to talk about the Apple II and wouldn’t listen to anything else. If things turned out different, Apple could have had a PDA a dozen years before the Newton was even a concept, and the companies might be allies today instead of courtroom foes.

See Also:

New GPhone Semi-Revealed?

Verizon, Google Kiss And Make Up For Search Deal, But Where’s Android?

Why Buy An Email-Only Gadget? A Founder Makes His Case

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.