The Ultimate Visual Representation Of America's Boom, Collapse And Epic Comeback

The U.S. economy was on a tear as it surged with the housing bubble. And it quickly collapsed when the bubble burst and the financial system spiraled into a credit crisis.



Now we are witnessing the economy has stage a remarkable comeback.

Over the past three months, 41 of the 50 states showed increasing activity, according to the Philly Fed’s coincident index of employment, unemployment, manufacturing hours and wages.

Each month, the Philly Fed produces these awesome maps on which red shows economic decline while blue or green show gain.

The maps start in 2005 when the economy was booming.

