The Ultimate Visual Representation Of America's Boom, Collapse And Epic Comeback

Photo: Philly Fed

Since collapsing with the housing bubble and the financial crisis, the U.S. economy has staged a dramatic comeback.However, we are now seeing some signs of slowing again.



Over the past three months, 45 of the 50 states showed increasing activity, according to the Philly Fed’s coincident index of employment, unemployment, manufacturing hours and wages.

Each month, the Philly Fed produces these awesome maps on which red shows economic decline while blue or green show gain.

The maps start in 2005 when the economy was booming.

