Here's how visual effects are used to make friendly dogs look vicious in movies

Ian Phillips, A.C. Fowler

Dogs are usually reliable and friendly actors. However, sometimes filmmakers need them to act vicious.

This behind-the-scenes clip from “Look Who’s Back,” which is now streaming on Netflix, shows how visual effects teams often rely on “digital doubles” to make dogs more bite than bark.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by A.C. Fowler

