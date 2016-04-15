Here's how visual effects are used to make friendly dogs look vicious in movies

Dogs are usually reliable and friendly actors. However, sometimes filmmakers need them to act vicious.

This behind-the-scenes clip from “Look Who’s Back,” which is now streaming on Netflix, shows how visual effects teams often rely on “digital doubles” to make dogs more bite than bark.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by A.C. Fowler

Follow INSIDER Pop Culture on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.