Visteon appoints Chuck Mazur to IR role

Visteon, a NYSE-listed supplier to the automotive industry, has appointed Charles (Chuck) Mazur as its new vice president of investor relations. He will report to CFO William Quigley in his new role.

Mazur has more than 17 years of experience in IR and related fields, according to a statement from Van Buren Township, Michigan-based Visteon.

Most recently, he worked at International Automotive Components as vice president of IR and corporate communications. Prior to that, he held IR, treasury and strategy roles at several other companies.

Mazur holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from West Virginia University, and a master’s degree in the same subject from Duquesne University in Pennsylvania.

‘Chuck is an accomplished investor relations professional who brings significant depth and experience to Visteon in this role,’ says Quigley in the statement.

‘Having spent his career working with the capital markets and the investment community, Chuck is well-suited to further enhance our relationships with our valued investors.’



[Article by Tim Human, Inside Investor Relations]

