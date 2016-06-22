The hedge fund at the heart of an insider trading case is now down double digits

The flagship hedge fund at Visium Asset Management, the firm at the center of an insider trading investigation, is down double digits for the year to June 17.

The healthcare focused Visium Balanced Fund is down 10.18% this year through June 17, according to a performance estimates viewed by Business Insider. That’s a drop from last month, as the fund had previously been down 9.3% through May.

Visium’s global fund, which it sold last week to AllianceBernstein, is down -3.82% through June 17, the performance estimates showed.

Visium announced last week that it would shut down and return capital to its investors after its former employees were charged with securities fraud. The fund plans to start returning investor capital in July.

Visium said that it anticipates withholding 3% to 5% of assets in reserve for “possible liabilities and other contingencies.”

One of Visium’s former star portfolio managers, Sanjay Valvani, was found dead Monday evening in what appeared to be a suicide. Valvani had been charged with insider trading in healthcare trades and had pleaded not guilty. Valvani’s lawyers maintained his innocence. Valvani had helped manage the balanced fund.

A spokesman for Visium didn’t comment in time for publication.

