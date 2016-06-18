REPORT: The hedge fund at the heart of an insider trading case is being bought by AllianceBernstein

Visium Asset Management, the hedge fund at the heart of an insider trading investigation, is being bought by AllianceBernstein, according to a Dow Jones report.
ALERT: AllianceBernstein to buy Visium Asset Management, the firm where employees were charged with insider trading yesterday – Dow Jones
— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) June 17, 2016
