REPORT: The hedge fund at the heart of an insider trading case is being bought by AllianceBernstein

Rachael Levy

Visium Asset Management, the hedge fund at the heart of an insider trading investigation, is being bought by AllianceBernstein, according to a Dow Jones report.

We will update this story with more info as it comes in.

 

 

