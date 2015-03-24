Visitor suffers heart attack inside the White House

A man among the crowd at the White House waiting for President Barack Obama on Monday suffered a medical emergency, believed to be a heart attack.

According to multiple reports on social media, a camerman in the White House East Room collapsed ahead of Obama’s remarks to the 2015 White House Science Fair.

Paramedics reportedly responded immediately, administering CPR and using a defibrillator to revive the man.

After 15 minutes of treatment, he was taken to a waiting ambulance.

At the time of the emergency, Obama was in the room next door touring the exhibits featured in the science fair.

One witness credited the Secret Service for responding to the incident.

“Secret Service literally saves a life in back of East Room,” Benjamin Corb, who was in the East Room representing the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, tweeted about the incident.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of the patient.

