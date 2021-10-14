12 things that surprised me about my first visit to a national park

Even though fall was in full swing when I visited, there were still crowds and long lines to enter the park.

National parks saw record-breaking numbers this summer , but I thought that by this time of year they wouldn’t be as packed.

I was wrong.

During my trip to Rocky Mountain National Park, I entered the park twice. The first time, in the early morning, there were hardly any lines. But when I headed back to the entrance at around 2:30 p.m. after leaving for some lunch, cars were stretched along a narrow road outside. My friends and I waited about 15 minutes before making it to the front.

Once inside, we proceeded to get into another line to head up to Bear Lake, the park’s most popular lake. When we got there, crowds were unavoidable, and I started questioning whether there’d be any moments to connect with nature in peace.