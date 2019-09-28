A picturesque car-free village in the Netherlands is being overrun by tourists and 'nuisance perpetrators'

Sjo/Getty Images Tourists have been clogging the picturesque canals with boats.

Giethoorn is a car-free village in the Netherlands, about 75 miles from Amsterdam.

The main form of transportation is by bicycle or foot on the roughly 180 wooden foot arch bridges, or by boat on the over 55 miles of canals, according to Condé Nast Traveller.

Some residents, however, have been complaining about an onslaught of tourists that has been damaging bridges and private property and causing traffic in the otherwise picturesque canals.

Source: National Geographic, World Atlas

There are over 55 miles of canals and more than 180 wooden foot arch bridges to aid in travel, according to Condé Nast Traveller.

Source: Condé Nast Traveller

The idyllic, picturesque village has caught the attention of tourists who have been flocking to the canal-filled “Venice of the Netherlands.”

Tourists can rent boats to explore the waterways.

“The downside to this is of course that you’ll be sharing the water [with a] million boats steered by clueless unlicensed boaters,” Christina Guan of Happy to Wander wrote in a blog post about her visit to Giethoorn.

Source: Happy to Wander

“I can’t lie to you, I saw a lot of awkward collisions,” she wrote.

These tourists have been causing congestion in the waterways that locals need to use as a form of transportation.

They have also been damaging parts of the bridges and boats in collisions.

Village residents started complaining, even writing a letter to the municipal council demanding immediate action against “nuisance perpetrators in the picturesque canals,” reported the regional publication RTC Oost.

Source: RTC Oost

Locals said visitors were sailing too fast, some under the influence of alcohol and some without the proper permits. Other drivers were too young, and some sailed in the wrong direction.

“Because water safety is at stake and because the municipality simply has a duty to act when someone breaks the rules,” the residents wrote in the letter.

In May, the village started repairing the damaged bridges, RTV Oost reported.

Source: RTV Oost

All homeowners who owned bridges along the parts of the canals frequented by tourists were eligible for collision protection.

The villagers have a “love-hate relationship” with the tourists, NOS reported. While tourism helps the local economy, tourists also walk through the residents’ private property.

Source: NOS

Additional steps have been taken to guard against the stream of tourists that shows no signs of stopping. Extra posts with crossbars were installed to strengthen bridges from boat blows.

