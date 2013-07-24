VisitBritain Is Using The Royal Baby To Convince People To Visit The UK

Following yesterday’s birth of the First Prince of Cambridge, it seems like all sorts of brands are trying to capitalise on the occasion and market their products to customers.



And Britain’s tourism board, VisitBritain, is no exception.

The government-funded organisation has been on a campaign to convince tourists to visit the UK with tweets, Facebook messages, and promotions.

After the birth was announced, they tweeted:

It’s a boy! Please join us to welcome the new #RoyalBaby and spread congratulations around the globe! pic.twitter.com/hWNC5ULsI0 — VisitBritain (@VisitBritain) July 22, 2013

Then they tweeted a series of stories tied to the royal baby:

Find out where Kate, William and the #RoyalBaby will make their home together > http://t.co/gCFaVgkHuY — VisitBritain (@VisitBritain) July 22, 2013

To celebrate the birth of the #royalbaby, check out some of these top Will and Kate sights: http://t.co/eGg8d2pZSY — VisitBritain (@VisitBritain) July 22, 2013

Join us on the trail of young royals throughout history here: http://t.co/vgdYjJHt78 #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/yMNFA6IAC7 — VisitBritain (@VisitBritain) July 23, 2013

They also mapped out several places hat have “shaped the lives of Prince William and Kate Middleton,” encouraging visitors to stop at those spots:

And now that there’s a royal baby, VisitBritain is billing itself as a family-friendly destination, encouraging families to explore kid-friendly attractions like the Tower of London, Blenheim Palace, and the Diana Memorial Playground, which was inspired by J. M. Barrie’s Peter Pan stories.

