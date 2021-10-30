A snake-shaped Airbnb has cave-like hallways near a botanical garden and mineral cave in Mexico – take a look inside

- Architect Javier Senosiain designed El Nido de Quetzalcóatl – or Quetzalcóatl’s Nest – in Naucalpan, Mexico.
- There are 10 apartments inside the 16,500-square-foot building, which is shaped like a serpent.
- Its design resembles the feathered serpent Quetzalcóatl with hallways that mimic a snake’s belly, a botanical garden, and a mineral cave.
The complex’s exterior is lined with iridescent colors like golden emerald and deep violet-blue to mimic Quetzalcóatl’s feathers. El Nido de Quetzalcóatl, located about an hour away from Mexico City, began construction in 2001 and finished after six years.
Travelers can book a stay at El Nido de Quetzalcóatl through Airbnb, where prices start at $US385 ($AU513) per night.
The nature-friendly complex has become popular with travelers, including singer Dua Lipa who shared an Instagram post of her visit to El Nido de Quetzalcóatl in July.
All of the residences are located in the snake’s back with three apartments upstairs and seven downstairs.
“On the terrain we can find several streams that are indispensable as they are key elements for the ecosystem,” the press release said. “Carbon dioxide is absorbed, oxygen is produced, the temperature is regulated and humidity is maintained.”