A snake-shaped Airbnb has cave-like hallways near a botanical garden and mineral cave in Mexico – take a look inside

Mexican architect Javier Senosiain designed El Nido de Quetzalcóatl, or Quetzalcóatl’s Nest, in the Naucalpan municipality of Mexico.

Nestled among rolling hills and lush forests, a serpent-shaped residential complex called El Nido de Quetzalcóatl invites travelers across the globe to its tranquil landscape. Javier Senosiain , an award-winning architect based in Mexico, designed the eccentric structure after the Mesoamerican feathered serpent, Quetzalcóatl, according to a press release.

The complex’s exterior is lined with iridescent colors like golden emerald and deep violet-blue to mimic Quetzalcóatl’s feathers. El Nido de Quetzalcóatl, located about an hour away from Mexico City, began construction in 2001 and finished after six years.

Travelers can book a stay at El Nido de Quetzalcóatl through Airbnb, where prices start at $US385 ($AU513) per night.