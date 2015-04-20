The most luxurious Airbnb listings in every Australian capital city

Australia’s capital cities offer vastly different experiences and environments for both overseas visitors and locals travelling interstate.
Airbnb has pulled together a list of the most luxurious listings to ensure your experience the best the city has to offer.
Here are the top three in each capital city around Australia – enjoy.
Hiilani is a classic 95 foot motor yacht with classic exterior styling and a richly appointed interior. Claimed to have been previously owned by Shirley Temple, this massive boat can sleep nine people and accommodate up to 45 guests cocktail-style.
The yacht comes fully staffed with a captain, deck hand and host for the duration of the charter which can start from most wharves in Sydney Habour.
The Hiilani costs guests $9500 per night, with a minimum stay of one night.
This six bedroom, three bathroom house looks over the stunning Pittwater estuary, and exclusive hideaway for many of Sydney's rich and famous. accommodates 12 people.
Accommodating up to 12 people, the lavish waterfront property has its own private jetty, boat house and swimming pool.
Gaelforce costs guests $5000 per night, with a minimum stay of one week.
Point Piper is considered a prestigious Sydney location, offering some of the city's finest views Sydney Harbour including the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
The Sienna boasts contemporary luxurious interiors and furnishings across its three bedrooms, two bathrooms which easily accommodates six people.
The apartment costs guests $3957 per night, with a minimum stay of one week.
Situated right in the heart of Toorak, one of Melbourne's most upmarket suburbs, Toorak Manor oozes sophisticated with its opulent decor and manicured gardens.
With five large bedrooms, six bathroom, it is suited to a party of 10 or less. Its large heated pool, city skyline views, welcome hamper makes it feel like a hotel rather than a rental.
Toorak Manor costs guests $2677 per night, with a minimum stay of one week.
Reminiscent of an iconic European villa, Chesterfield Ave offers state of the art luxurious living, accommodating eight people.
With limestone and marble finishes, an elevator, pool and terrace, this property is ensures guest can enjoy a comfortable stay, while being treated to all the trimmings.
It costs guests $1530 per night, with a minimum stay of one week.
In one of Melbourne’s premier riverside locales is this stunning 60’s style property.
With walls of windows to look out over the spectacular bushland surroundings and a clever multi-level floor plan, this five bedroom house can comfortably fit ten people.
Tree Tops costs guests $1147 per night, with a minimum stay of one week.
This insane property, just 30 minutes from the city's CBD, has so many facilities that you won't know where to start. From the tournament sized pool table, sauna, modern gymnasium, tennis court, putting green and the exhilarating heated lap pool, it has something for everyone.
Accommodating as many as 12 people, Rancho del Cielo is the perfect venue to stay at with family and friends while visiting Brisbane.
The house costs $1175 per night, with a minimum stay of one night.
This inner-city apartment in the Oaks Felix Hotel building has magnificent river views, as well as access to resort facilities including a pool, spa, sauna and gym.
Centrally located 'the golden triangle' of Brisbane's financial and high end entertainment/shopping districts, as many as four visitors can access some of the best experience the city has to offer.
This G20 pad costs $756 per night, with a minimum four nights stay.
This modernised classic Queenslander-style house has two self contained levels, to cater for groups, families or those looking to book a small place in area.
With enough space to accommodate for 15 people, this massive home is great for visitors looking for a place with a central location, loads of space and all the required features.
This home costs guests $587 per night, with a minimum stay of two nights.
This large coastal home is a family paradise with a pool and trampoline for the kids, and a great outdoor entertaining for the adults.
Accommodating for up to nine people, this renovated 1930s home is a short walk to the beach and nearby public transport.
It costs guests $979 per night, with a minimum stay of six nights.
This Giorgi built home offers panoramic views of the coastline and Rottnest Island for up to six people.
The resort-style apartment has all the features you'd expect of a contemporary retreat. From a games room with pool table, table tennis and large azure blue lap pool featuring an infinity edge.
This newly built home costs guests $783 per night, with a minimum stay of one week.
This is a purpose built B&B rental is available for use for groups up to 12 people. It has two live-in hosts, who provide warm hospitality and complementary continental breakfast.
Its intimate and casual atmosphere provides exclusivity in the heart of the business, cultural and shopping districts of Perth.
This city stay costs guests $623 per night, with a minimum stay of one night.
This five bedroom, four bathroom grand manor accommodates 12 people nestled in the Mclaren Vale valley - the perfect classic country setting.
With a complimentary continental breakfast hamper and a private butler, this property is the ultimate way to get the 'country experience'.
The manor costs guests $1093 per night, with a minimum stay of one night.
This executive townhouse is on perimeter of Clipsal 500 track - the ultimate position for any car-racing fan.
Accommodating up to six people, this multi-storey townhouse has a balcony, roomy central courtyard and comfortable facilities.
The townhouse costs guests $940 per night, with a minimum stay of one night.
This heritage-listed, self contained mansion sleeps a whooping 16+ people.
Situated on a 54 hectare bushland block, groups can find endless pleasure in the exclusive English gardens, visit the beautiful outdoor chapel area or kick back in the sun and listen to the songs of the native wildlife.
Old House costs guests $940 per night, with a minimum stay of one night.
This two bedroom terrace, artistically styled and inspired by Paris, just minutes from the heart of Canberra is decorated with environmentally conscience, recycled products.
This eco-friendly apartment accommodates as many as five people.
The terrace costs guests $235 per night, with a minimum one night stay.
This Japanese-styled apartment has spacious living areas, a private courtyard and secure parking for up to five people.
Close to local eateries and public transport, guests can explore surrounding areas with provided bicycles and helmets.
The terrace costs guests $235 per night, with a minimum stay of one night.
Manhattan is a luxury apartment in a five-star hotel, located in the heart of Canberra. Beautifully decorated with designer furniture and modern, it accommodates up to four people.
Located across from the Casino and within walking distance to all major attractions, visitors can experience the best of what Canberra has to offer.
Manhattan costs guests $235 per night, with a minimum stay of one night.
Just ten minutes from Salamanca, this property is an ideal base to explore Hobart or watch the annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race.
This three bedroom, one bathroom cliff-side home accommodates five people.
The waterfront property costs guests $600 per night, with a minimum stay of four nights.
This heritage listed property is moments away from Hobart's thriving waterfront, blending maritime history, art and design in a light-filled modern space.
As well as views to the River Derwent, this house has convict-cut sandstone walls - one of which happens to be the oldest sea wall in Australia - and accommodates four guests.
The Arthouse costs guests $548 per night, with a minimum two nights stay.
Belton House is made up of three quaint, self-contained apartments in South Hobart, called Hedge Cottage, The View and The Studio.
The cosy decor and comfortable setting will make visitors feel at home. The entire house accommodates up to 15 people.
Belton House costs guests $540 per night, with a minimum stay of two nights.
This two bedroom, two bathroom apartment overlooks Frances Bay and nearby national park.
As many as three guests staying in the apartment will also have access to the pool and gym in complex.
It costs guests $470 per night, with a minimum stay of one night.
Accommodating six people, with the option of adding two more, this spacious condo is a comfortable walk to the Darwin Convention Centre and vibrant new Waterfront Precinct.
With stunning views, swimming pool and gymnasium, guests will have many activities to chose from during their stay.
The condo costs guests $388 per night, with a minimum night stay of four nights.
With harbour views and a huge balcony with an outdoor setting and BBQ, this 3.5 bedroom apartment in the CBD perfectly accommodates up to eight people.
Walking distance to cafes, bars, restaurants, the Darwin Waterfront, guests can enjoy the tropical city of Darwin day or night.
