This Radical Plan Could End All Traffic Fatalities In New York

On November 7th the speed limit in New York City becomes 25 mph. Previously, it was 30 mph. This change is part of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Vision Zero initiative to end traffic fatalities in the city by 2024.

The Big Apple looked to Sweden for a solution after 294 traffic fatalities in 2013 — the city’s worst year since 2006.

