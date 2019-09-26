I tried Vision Personal Training's range of ready-made meals – and they actually taste good, even if the portion sizes are lacking

I tried Vision Personal Training’s range of ready made meals.

As a twenty-something Sydneysider whose life consists mainly of work, sleep and Netflix, the last thing I want to do is spend hours over the stove every single night making dinner. That’s why I jumped at the chance to try Vision Personal Training’s (Vision PT) range of ready-made meals.

The Vision Ready Meals are prepared by a professionally trained chef from meal provider Chefgood, together with Vision nutrition experts. The menu follows Vision PT’s method of tracking macronutrients such as protein, fat and carbohydrate levels over calories – with each item having its own macronutrient profile.

According to Vision PT, this allows people to “plan their weekly meals and snacks to be consistent with their individual fitness and health goals” but at the same is useful for “anyone interested in health and wellness that struggles to find time to prepare well-balanced meals at home.”

I fall firmly into the second category.

The Vision Ready meals come as part of five- or seven-day meal plans, with prices ranging from $79 to $229. They join a number of other meal delivery companies such as Numeals, Dietlicious and Thrive Meals.

These are compared to companies that deliver ingredients to your door, requiring you make meals yourself, such as HelloFresh and MarleySpoon.

In June this year, Vision PT launched a home delivery service for its meals and I decided to put it to the test. Mind you, I am not an avid gym-goer, nor have I ever worked with a personal trainer, so I was a bit skeptical about what exactly I’d be getting.

Here are my thoughts:

Vision PT

1. More please

I got the five day plan which provided breakfast lunch and dinner. The meals came in a neat (albeit very heavy) insulated box that was kept fresh with cooling packs.

The first dish I tried was the green sambal chicken, coconut & kaffir lime steam vegetables for dinner. The vegetables tasted insanely good – the chicken was tender and I loved the smell of coconut which lingered in my apartment after the meal. The downside? The portion size was too small. I felt like I had only taken five bites before it was finished.

I would have loved a side of rice with this but – then again – that might have defeated the point of having a dish created to help you get healthy.

2. Easy-peasy

Each packet is colour coded to correspond to the desired meal time: red for breakfast, purple for lunch and blue for dinner. But if you can’t remember that colour scheme (because I definitely didn’t) then they are clearly labelled ‘breakfast’, ‘lunch’ or ‘dinner’.

And I don’t know about you, but I don’t know where I’d be without a microwave. Most of meals just require you to pierce the see-through film and microwave the packet for about two to three minutes. Easy. I will say, however, that sticking with 3 minutes can be risky. I made the mistake of heating the cheesy omelette for 3 minutes and it nearly turned into a soup.

I still ate it. And yes, it was still tasty.

The dishes with more solid foods like the beef and vegetable rendang and the red chicken curry and brown rice definitely need the 3 minutes.

Vision Personal Training

3. Going international

As someone who is happy to eat rice, veg and some sort of meat for lunch and dinner three days straight, I’ve grown accustomed to my basic range of dinner options. Mainly because it’s easy, convenient and cheap. The Vision Ready meals were great because they took me out of my culinary comfort zone – no two meals were the same.

I was surprised by how much I enjoyed the vegetarian moussaka, especially since the first time I heard of moussaka was in ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’. The main character Toula Portokalos (who is Greek) dreamed she could eat sandwiches like the popular kids when all she had for lunch was moussaka. But I would happily take moussaka over a sandwich any day.

Other international dishes I enjoyed included the char sui pulled pork fried rice with broccoli – a knockout because of the pork – and the smoky white bean shakshuka, a tasty dish with a colourful array of ingredients that I would definitely try again.

4. Take note of the use by date

While it’s exciting to get all these meals and have so much choice. Make sure you have a look at the use-by dates before eating your meals. Some meals have an earlier expiration date than others (RIP scrambled eggs which I opened too late).

I also thought the portion sizes were too small for me. Unless you plan on losing (or maintaining) your weight, I’d be hesitant to use them as a full meal because it’ll definitely leave you hungry and craving a snack. I will neither confirm nor deny whether I did in fact indulge in some snacks while trying these meals.

All in all these meals were mostly tasty and I enjoyed the variety, convenience and ease. But next time, maybe serve them up in a giant bowl and let me worry about my waistline.

