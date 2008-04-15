Visible World Raises $25M Series C

Visible World, a tech company that allows TV advertisers to target set-top boxes, raised a $25 million C round led by new investors Adams Street Partners and AllianceBernstein. Existing investors Dawntreader Ventures, Grey Ventures, Leucadia National, Marketing Services Risk Surety, Time Warner and Viacom all participated, while Comcast Interactive Capital increased its stake.



The New York-based company, founded in 2000, says it can target ads on a zip-code level, and allows advertisers to pull, change or customise ad spots until minutes before airing on TV. The company says its client roster now includes “7 of the top 10 automotive companies, 8 of the top 10 media companies, 4 of the top 6 cable and telecommunications companies, and various major national brands such as Lenovo, Sears, Kmart, and Wendy’s.”

See Also: Kmart For Christmas: Targeted TV Ads

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.