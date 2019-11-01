Verizon's other mobile service called 'Visible' has the best deal you can possibly find for mobile data plans — with a little catch, of course

Visible

Visible is a mobile carrier owned by Verizon that runs off Verizon’s network, and it offers tempting plans for unlimited data.

Visible rolled out its new “Party Pay” plan that lets up to four people join a plan. The more people in the plan, the higher the tier, and the less everyone pays.

Everyone in the “party” is responsible for their own bill. If someone doesn’t pay on time, the party is bumped to a smaller tier that pays a little more. If the late payer pays the bill, the party can be bumped back up to the original tier that pays less.

The point is to relinquish responsibility from a single person who manages a plan.

There is one caveat, however. While the data is unlimited, speeds can be throttled whenever the network is congested. Most unlimited plans from big carriers don’t throttle speeds until you’ve reach a certain amount of data.

On Thursday, Visible rolled out its new “Party Pay” plan that lets you add up to four lines in a single plan with unlimited data. The more people in the plan (up to four people), the less each person pays.

Groups of two pay $US35 per line.

Groups of three pay $US30 per line.

And groups of four pay $US25 per line.

The only caveat here is that your data speeds might be capped at any time when the network is congested. That’s different than other major carrier plans, where data speeds are typically capped after a user has used a certain amount of data in a given month. On Verizon, for example, unlimited data users aren’t speed-capped until they reach 22 GB of data in that month.

When the network isn’t congested, data speeds are typical and aren’t dependent on how much data you’ve used in a given month.

One of the best things about the new Party Pay plan is that each person is responsible for their share of the bill. This eliminates the need for a single person to manage the plan.

If someone in the “party” doesn’t pay their bill on time, the “party” is bumped to a smaller tier. So, if you’re in a party of four paying $US25 per month, and one of the party members doesn’t pay on time, the party will be bumped down to 3-person tier in which each member pays $US30 per month. The late party member can pay their bill, and the party can return to a 4-person party.

To note, Visible works with WiFi calling on iPhones and most Android phones. You can check if your phone, or the phone you want, is compatible with Visible’s network on the carrier’s site.

You can also use your phone as a hotspot for unlimited data, but the hotspot speeds are capped at 5 megabits per second.

It’s a great sounding plan on paper. Before officially endorsing it though, I’ll have to test out Visible’s caveat about capping data speeds during times of network congestion to see how it affects a typical day’s usage.

