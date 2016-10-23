This Australian bar sells neon layered cocktails that are unlike anything we've seen

These mesmerising neon drinks are the proof there is science behind the art of cocktail making. They are made from an array of visual ingredients including frozen nitrogen, powdered alcohol, bubble mix, and others.

They are created at 100-year-old science-themed cocktail bar Viscosity Bar in Stanthorpe, Queensland, Australia.

Produced by Claudia Romeo. Special thanks to Lindsay Dodgson.

