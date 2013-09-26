Americans Are Spending $US1,000 A Year Going Out To Lunch

A new survey by Visa shows that Americans are spending almost $US1,000 per year on lunches out.

Turns out most of the U.S. is going out to lunch twice a week and spending roughly $US18 weekly, or $US936 per year. Men outspent women by 44%, with women typically spending $US15 and men spending $US21 per week.

Incredibly, 1% of the 1,005 respondents said they spend more than $US50 on lunch, which easily adds up to $US5,000 a year if they’re eating out twice a week. 30% said they didn’t go out for lunch at all.

Check out how America’s lunch spending habits break down in detail below:

