Google Snatches Up Licensing Rights For Visa PayWave, Sticks It Inside Google Wallet

Google Wallet, a new “contact-less” way to pay revealed by Google in May, launched yesterday with Citi and Mastercard as partners.



Today, Visa announced that they’d be hopping on the bandwagon too, offering anyone with a Google Wallet-enabled smartphone the option to pay using their Visa card.

Visa’s payWave wireless standard is the crux of this deal, which Google will licence, and which isn’t as pervasive as Mastercard’s PayPass offering.

These two technologies allow a person to plug their credit card number into a NFC-enabled smartphone and tap it against a reader at a store or subway turnstile.

As of now, the only phone capable of using Google Wallet is Sprint’s Nexus S 4G. Google Wallet is in a trial phase in San Francisco and New York City, but plans to expand nationwide soon.

