Forget The Playstation 4 And XBox One, This Device Actually Lets You Run Around Inside Video Games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video The Virtuix Omni is a virtual reality gaming platform that lets you walk, run, and move around like you're actually in the game. It's hands down the most immersive gaming experience we've seen so far. The simulator is currently available to pre-order at $US499. Just strap yourself into the Virtuix Omni platform, put on the Oculus Rift headset, and get ready to run. You have to physically move your body to advance in whatever game you're playing. So, with the help of CEO Jan Goetgeluk and his Virtuix Omni team, we headed over to the Engadget Expand conference to experience first-hand how this platform works. Produced by William Wei & Justin Gmoser

