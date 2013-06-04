This Virtual Reality Treadmill Could Be The 'Holy Grail' Of Video Game Controllers

The tech world may be buzzing about the Oculus Rift — the newest virtual reality head-mounted display — but for those lucky enough to own a Rift, all eyes are on the Virtuix Omni’s Kickstarter debut.



The omni-directional treadmill will allow gamers to literally “get off the couch” and walk/sprint around games’ environments, utilising a bowl-shaped, low-friction surface and matching shoes. The Omni is set to launch its Kickstarter crowdfunding page on Tuesday, with a promised endorsement from the founder of the Oculus Rift himself, Palmer Lucky, in a move that bodes well for the Omni’s future implementation in games.

Designed to be used in tandem with a head-mounted display such as the Oculus Rift, the Virtuix Omni is likely the last remaining piece for creating the Holy Grail of virtual reality setups. With Razer’s positional-tracking controller, the Hydra, recently finding its niche with Rift owners, the Virtuix Omni offers enthusiasts the chance to be mobile as well.

Keep an eye on Virtuix’s homepage for more information on the upcoming Kickstarter launch.

