Virtual World Vivaty: We're Not Like Google Lively, We Have Queen!

English rock band Queen may have largely ceased to be following the death of lead singer Freddie Mercury in 1991, but Freddie’s spirit lives on — in browser-based virtual world Vivaty. As part of a marketing deal with Universal Music Group, Vivaty is celebrating the launch of its new “Vivaty Everywhere” product with a Queen-themed virtual world where avatars can hang out.



Users who wander upstairs in the virtual space can find a small shrine to Mercury.

Previously Vivaty was only available on partner sites like Facebook. Vivaty Everywhere extends the company’s tech and allows virtual worlds to be embedded on any web page.

If you think that sounds a lot like Google’s (GOOG) Lively, the similarities don’t stop there. Both Vivaty and Lively launched on the same day. And both of the browser-based virtual worlds only work on Windows.

So what makes Vivaty different? “Lively has a very cartoony look, Vivaty goes for more of a Sims look,” CEO Keith McCurdy tells us. Also, Vivaty has limited options for users to create their own content, something Lively doesn’t let it users do.

See also: Google’s Lively Is Just Like Second Life — No One’s There But Perverts And Griefers

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.