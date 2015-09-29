Someone is building a virtual replica of Star Trek's Enterprise --  and it looks amazing

3-D artist Jason B. is in the process of creating a virtual replica of Star Trek’s U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D. This tour only shows a small section of the massive 42 deck ship but with enough support, the creator hopes to complete the replica in it’s entirety.
Produced by Grace Raver. Footage courtesy of Jason B. and Enterprise-D Construction Project.
