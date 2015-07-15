Virtual reality will soon transform the way you shop

Online retailers are increasingly coming up with new ways to make the at-home shopping experience as entertaining and comprehensive as going to a brick-and-mortar store. . Most of the attention on virtual reality devices to-date has been centered around its impact on the gaming and media industries, but they could also have a major impact on how people shop, according to a 2015 survey conducted by Walker Sands. Thirty-five per cent of the survey respondents said they would be open to purchasing more online with virtual reality since it will be a more realistic feel of the product remotely.

This story was originally sent to thousands of professionals in the e-commerce industry in this morning’s E-COMMERCE INSIDER newsletter. You can join them — sign up for a RISK FREE trial now »



Japanese online retailer Rakuten recently acquired virtual shopping business, Fits.me, a London-based startup that develops “virtual fitting rooms”, reports the company. Fits.me allows online shoppers to create an avatar with their exact measurements to better see how an article of clothing might fall on their body. The virtual fitting rooms give the customer the ability to more accurately visualise how a product would look, and gives them confidence to buy online.

Here are other stories you need to know from today’s E-COMMERCE INSIDER:

CONSUMERS CAN SOON GET PAID FOR SHARING THEIR ONLINE DATA

MORE RETAILERS PUSHING SUMMER SHOPPING SALES

MOBILE COMMERCE GAINING GROUND GLOBALLY

COMPANIES IN THE NEWS

Find this article interesting? You can get it delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Get the jump on your competitors. Try it RISK FREE now »



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.