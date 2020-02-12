This awesome tech lets US soldiers learn to fire a heavy machine gun before they ever set foot on a range

U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Gerhard Seuffert/U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht US Army soldiers fire an M240 machine guns in real life and, on the right, in virtual reality.

The US military is increasingly incorporating virtual reality and other emerging technologies to help troops train better.

New Jersey National Guard soldiers recently conducted virtual-reality training on a number heavy weapons, including machine guns and grenade launchers.

Capt. James Ruane, the unit’s commander, walked Insider through some of the ins and outs of the system and how it’s helping troops train.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

With modern technology, US soldiers can learn the essentials of operating everything from grenade launchers to .50-calibre machine guns before they ever set foot on a firing range.

Soldiers with the New Jersey National Guard’s D Company, 1-114th Infantry Regiment recently conducted virtual-reality training on a number heavy weapons at the Observer Coach/Trainer Operations Group Regional Battle Simulation Training Centre at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.

Capt. James Ruane, the company’s commander, explained the virtual-reality system to Insider, introducing how it works and how it helps the warfighter.

This virtual-reality system, known as the Unstabilized Gunnery Trainer (UGT), gives users the ability to operate mounted M240B machine guns, Mk 19 grenade launchers, and .50-calibre machine guns — all heavy weapons — in a virtual world.

U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht New Jersey National Guard soldiers train with a heavy weapons simulator at the Observer Coach/Trainer Operations Group Regional Battle Simulation Training Centre, Feb. 8, 2020.

“When the gunner has the goggles on, he’s able to look around, and it is almost like he’s in an actual mission environment,” Ruane told Insider.

The virtual-reality system is designed to mimic a heavy weapon mounted on a vehicle. In the simulated training environment, users can engage dismounted and mounted targets, as well as moving vehicles and stationary targets.

“It’s the same type of targets they would engage on a live-fire range,” Ruane said.

The “weapon” is designed to feel and function much like an actual machine gun or grenade launcher.

U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht A New Jersey National Guard soldier on a heavy weapons simulator, February 8, 2020.

“When you pull the trigger and actually fire this thing, it moves,” the captain said. “It has the same recoil as a weapon system would. So it gives the gunner as real of an experience as you could have in a virtual environment.”

To operate the gun, the user even has to load ammunition.

U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht A New Jersey National Guard soldier trains with a heavy weapons simulator, February 8, 2020.

There are, however, limitations to the system that prevent it from being a perfect one-for-one training platform for the real deal.

For example, this virtual-reality training platform does not factor things like jams or barrel changes in, despite both issues being important parts of operating a heavy machine gun.

In addition to the single gunner training system, there is also a convoy trainer for three vehicle crew members and a dismount.

U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht New Jersey National Guard soldiers practice on a Virtual Convoy Operations Trainer, February 9, 2020.

“In this setup, you have a driver, you have a vehicle commander, and you have a gunner,” Ruane told Insider. “You also have the ability to have a dismount, and all members of that crew are plugged into the same virtual system.”

“They are all wearing the goggles,” Ruane added. “They all have weapons systems attached to the [VR] system, including a dismount who would have an attached M4.”

“They operate like a crew,” he said, telling Insider that while the training, usually carried out over the course of a weekend, is focused on taking troops through the gunnery tables, the simulator can also be used to train forces for convoy protection missions and other more complex mission sets.

The training normally involves two vehicle crews, but it could be connected to other systems for training with a platoon-sized element.

The company commander said he has seen marked improvements in performance since the introduction of the virtual reality trainer a few years back.

U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht A New Jersey National Guard soldier trains with a heavy weapons simulator, February 8, 2020.

“I’ve definitely seen a dramatic improvement over the last five years,” the captain said.

“In the beginning, crews would have to go two or three times through gunnery,” Ruane, who has been with his company for five years now, told Insider, explaining that soldiers would make “simple mistakes.”

“Now,” he said, “crews are able to get through their engagements and get qualified as a crew” with some of “the highest scores that we’ve seen in the scoring cycle over the last five years.”

Ruane says virtual reality has enhanced their training in a big way.

U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht New Jersey National Guard soldiers train with a heavy weapons simulator, February 8, 2020.

“A lot of people think, especially some old-school military people, think that the virtual-reality stuff takes away from the actual live-fire ranges, when in fact this is actually an enhancer,” he explained, adding that “when you get out to the live-fire ranges, it is going to be muscle memory at that point, and it’s going to go flawlessly.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.