Virtual reality will help the stock market reach all-time highs in 2016 and 2017

Podcaster and blogger James Altucher says virtual reality is one of the many tech innovations that will send the market to all time highs in the next two years.

Altucher is a bestselling author, entrepreneur, angel investor and former hedge fund manager. His podcast and blog teach the lessons he’s learned about money, health, and happiness after having it all, losing it, and getting it back again.

