One image that says everything about the future of virtual reality

The future of virtual reality looks tremendously different from right now. This one image spells that out explicitly:

That man on the left side is Oculus VR chief scientist Michael Abrash. He’s got a long history in the world of games, having helped create the original “Quake,” among many other accomplishments. He sees virtual reality as the great challenge of the rest of his life. At least that’s how he was introduced during the Oculus VR developer conference, Oculus Connect 2.

The left side of the chart is a rundown of where Oculus VR is currently at in terms of the entire medium of virtual reality. The right side is what Oculus hopes to achieve.

This headset:

Not bad!

Here’s the form factor Abrash says is ideal to deliver virtual reality experiences:

Despite all the jargon and numbers on the following chart, there are two especially important components. The first is ergonomics, how the headset looks and feels:

The second is the field of view. When operating in reality, humans have a 180-degree field of view (more or less). In virtual reality, the most available today from Oculus VR is around 90-degrees. Yes, half of your normal field of view. Not so hot.

In the future, Abrash and the folks at Oculus VR would like an over-220-degree field of view. That’s going to require some serious technological trickery and/or a screen that literally wraps around your head.

There are some other major hurdles as well spelled out in the image, from depth of field (how far you can see), to the range of light VR headsets are capable of producing (your eyes can still see a much higher range in reality), to the image quality that screens are currently capable of producing (nowhere near as good as reality).

It’s a stark reminder that, despite all the innovation in virtual reality in the last few years, there’s still a long way to go.

