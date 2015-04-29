Virtual reality headset sales are set to take off. Here's how the market will grow

There has been a lot of buzz recently around virtual reality (VR) and its potential as a new hardware device and software platform. The technology, which immerses the user in a computer-generated simulation of an environment, projects highly visual imagery in full 3D.

While the technology has been associated mostly with gaming, the platform offers new opportunities for video, e-commerce, and more.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we provide proprietary forecasts for VR headset shipments and revenue and estimate average selling price over the next five years. We also take a look at the different types of VR headset technology now on the market, discuss which categories will win out, and look at several use cases for VR headsets, including gaming and other.

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Trial Today >>

Here are some key points from the report:

The report is full of charts and data that can be downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

To access the full report from BI Intelligence, sign up for a 14-day trial here. Members also gain access to new in-depth reports, hundreds of charts and datasets, as well as daily newsletters on the digital industry.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.