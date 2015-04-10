Virtual reality is everywhere right now -- find out more at IGNITION

Steve Kovach/Business Insider Henry Blodget trying out Oculus Rift with CEO Brendan Iribe.

Facebook spent $US2 billion to acquire a virtual-reality company. Google is creating a VR version of Android. Consumers and companies are starting to realise there’s huge potential in using virtual-reality technology for more than just gaming.

As Business Insider’s Steve Kovach explained:

It’s simply one of those things you have to try to believe. In the short term, VR will bring on a new era of gaming. But there’s so much more to it. Virtual travel. Shopping. Social networking. Movies. Porn. Fast forward a few years, once the hardware doesn’t look like a bulky, geeky headset, and we’ll wonder why we ever used a traditional flat screen for any of those things.

As VR technology evolves, companies will need to rethink their positioning in the market, as well as what they have to do to stay ahead. Learn more as we explore this trend at Business Insider’s flagship conference in December, IGNITION: Future of Digital.

Topics will include:

Social Eclipses Search

Marketing’s War For Data

Disrupting Television

Virtual Reality Gets Real

Connected Cars & Homes (& You)

Video’s Content Explosion

Mobile Uber Alles

The Battle for Ad Viewability

The agenda includes high-level interviews and discussions as well as breaks to network and caffeinate, extended lunches and breakfasts, sponsored workshops, and of course, cocktail receptions.

Extra-early-bird tickets are available here and will save you $US1,500. See you in December!

Keep up to date by following @BI_Events on Twitter and joining the IGNITION group on LinkedIn.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.