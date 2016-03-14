Proof virtual reality is going to take over everything: It's already captured one of our reporters

Virtual reality looks set to be the next big thing in gaming, and eventually in all computing. Want proof? It’s completely eaten up Tech Insider reporter Antonio Villas-Boas.

Antonio’s working on a story about virtual reality on Samsung Galaxy phones. But the amazing thing is that once he began his research, we all watched him get completely absorbed.

Seriously, he’s had a screen inches from his face for hours at a time without coming up for air these last few days.

And the experience seems entirely positive — even though you’d expect hours of ultra-close-up screen time to be wearing.

But Antonio seems entirely content cut off from the outside world.

Our editor Steve Kovach got a selfie with him without Antonio noticing.

Then editor Dave Smith did the same:

Though hearing us giggling, Antonio switched on the pass-through camera to see what was going on.

But still, Antonio stayed in VR for ages, leading us to wonder if he’d ever return to IRL. And this is just a low-key, cell phone screen version of the tech!

Take it from us: Your friends are about to start spending a lot of time in virtual reality. Better get on board.

You ok in there, buddy?

