Here's how far virtual reality is from becoming mainstream

Tech enthusiasts have been debating the merits of various virtual reality headsets for well over a year now, and the first headsets are finally coming to market in the next six months.

According to a June survey from Statista, only 35 per cent of U.S. consumers between the ages of 19 and 49 had heard of the best-known VR headset, Facebook’s Oculus Rift, which debuts in the first quarter of 2016. Only 32% had heard of the Samsung Gear VR, which came out after Thanksgiving. And 31% hadn’t heard of any VR device in June.

By way of comparison, about two-thirds of Americans had heard of the iPhone the month before it launched.

So for now, VR will probably be a lot more like gaming — loved by a small segment of consumers, ignored by the rest — than a mainstream phenom like the smartphone.

