Here's a preview of the mind-bending virtual reality amusement park set to open in Utah next year

Virtual reality technology company “The Void” will be opening their first Virtual Reality Center in Utah in early 2016. CTO and founder of “The Void” James Jensen stated, “more than watching a movie or playing a game, ‘The Void’ will allow guests to truly live virtually any adventure.”

The company has plans to expand to major cities around the world in the near future.

Learn more about the Virtual Reality Center at thevoid.com

Video courtesy of The Void

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.