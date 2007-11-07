Virtual Makeover Site Lands $7 Million Funding

NY-based Makeover Solutions, whose Web site lets girls give themselves digital makeovers and virtual celebrity hairstyles, has raised $7 million. Investors include Village Ventures Fund, Rho Canada, and Borealis Ventures. PaidContent notes that Time Inc.’s InStyle.com and NBCU’s iVillage use the company’s virtual-makeover technology on their sites. Release

