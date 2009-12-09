Virtual Goods Sales Up 100% This Year At PlaySpan

Today PlaySpan CEO Karl Mehta told ThinkEquity analyst Atul Bagga that virtual goods transactions at his online payment processing company are up 100% this year. With an estimated 75% of the company’s revenue coming from the US and Europe this supports our estimate of 100% to 150% growth for the overall virtual goods industry in the US and Western Europe this year.



Online/social gaming and virtual goods sales are one of the fastest-growing aspects of the gaming industry, with profit margins that can exceed 80%.

Other highlights from the conversation:

The company has done $100 million in transactions during the past twelve months. Given estimated market share of anywhere from 15% to 30% this supports our estimate of about $500 million in virtual goods sales in the US and Western Europe this year.

200 million people have bought virtual goods in recent years. This was higher than we would have expected given our findings that about 5% of all gamers actually buy virtual goods.

