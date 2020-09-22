What celebrities wore to the virtual Emmys compared to last year's ceremony

Matt Winkelmeyer/ABC/Dan MacMedan/Getty ImagesCelebrities made different fashion statements at the 2019 Emmys compared with this year’s virtual ceremony.
- The 2020 Emmy Awards were held virtually on Sunday for the first time in history.
- In July, executive producers sent nominees and attendees a letter that said the dress code would be “come as you are, but make an effort.”
- Some celebrities embraced the cosy, at-home vibes and wore pajamas, while others wore red carpet-worthy ensembles.
- Here’s a look back at what celebrities wore to this year’s virtual festivities compared with last year’s in-person ceremony.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
At the 2019 Emmys, Jameela Jamil looked stunning in a mint-green Monique Lhuillier dress, which she paired with a matching clutch.
For the 2020 ceremony, Jamil wore pajamas with a sequined dressing gown, and she wrote that she skipped a bra and heels.
Jameela Jamil/InstagramA screenshot of Jameela Jamila’s Instagram post of the outfit she wore for the 2020 Emmys.
Julia Garner turned heads in 2019 when she wore a purple Cong Tri gown with a cutout and beautiful draping.
This year, Garner went for a 1920s-inspired style with a pink Chanel satin blouse and matching trousers.
Billy Porter wore a disco-inspired custom Michael Kors suit and a statement hat by British designer Stephen Jones.
For this year’s Emmys, Porter made a statement in an all-white suit and long cape from Ty Hunter, which he paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery.
Last year, Zendaya arrived at the Emmys in a sheer green corset Vera Wang dress with Cartier jewellery.
This year, the “Euphoria” star started the evening wearing a Christopher John Rogers dress with a plunging neckline and silk purple skirt.
To accept her 2020 Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series, Zendaya wore a custom Giorgio Armani Prive gown.
In 2019, Laverne Cox wore a multi-tiered Monsoori gown and carried a rainbow Edie Parker clutch, which was a nod to two Title VII sexual orientation discrimination cases that went to the Supreme Court that year.
This year, Cox arrived at the virtual ceremony to present an award in a custom-made, sheer black jumpsuit by Kim Kassas Couture.
Kerry Washington arrived at the 2019 Emmys in a white tuxedo shirt and black sequined pants from Alexandre Vauthier.
For this year’s virtual ceremony, Washington appeared on the show in a sleeveless, sequined Dolce & Gabbana dress with emerald Chopard jewellery.
Later, Washington changed into a second look — a strapless Oscar de la Renta gown and jewellery by Monica Vinader and Aurate.
@kerrywashington/InstagramA screenshot of Kerry Washington’s Instagram post of her 2020 Emmys outfit.
In 2019, Anthony Anderson wore a mustard-coloured jacket and black trousers alongside his wife Alvina Stewart, who wowed in an off-the-shoulder, red velvet dress.
At this year’s ceremony, Anderson wore a metallic silver suit jacket with matching pants.
Annie Murphy attended the 2019 Emmys in a blue sequined gown with Chopard earrings and a black Tyler Ellis bag.
This year, the “Schitt’s Creek” star wore a black Valentino dress with a sheer top and lacy bra underneath, which she paired with platform sneakers.
Last year, Catherine O’Hara went for a monochromatic look in a black-and-white Greta Constantine column dress.
This year, O’Hara channeled Moira from “Schitt’s Creek” in an all-black Valentino dress complete with combat boots.
At the 2019 awards, Rachel Brosnahan wore a sleek Elie Saab couture gown with a thigh-high slit.
This year, the star of “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel” leaned into the at-home setting by wearing fuchsia and black silk pajamas.
In 2019, Regina King arrived at the Emmys wearing an aqua-coloured Jason Wu gown.
This year, King made a statement in a magenta suit and a Breonna Taylor shirt with the words “Say Her Name” across the front.
William Jackson Harper attended the 2019 ceremony in a Brooks Brothers tuxedo adorned with dark-brown polka dots.
This year, Harper and his girlfriend wore matching T-shirts that read “Good trouble,” a phrase that pays homage to the late Rep. John Lewis, who died in July.
- Read more:
- Sandra Oh’s custom Emmys jacket had a special message honouring Black Lives Matter weaved into the fabric
- All the celebrities who wore pajamas from the comfort of their homes for the virtual Emmys
- What celebrities wore to the virtual Emmys
- 7 details and moments from the virtual Emmys you might have missed
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.