Disney has a new website filled with free activities that both children and adults can enjoy

Disney Magic Moments On the Disney Magic Moments website, you can take a virtual ride through It’s a Small World.

On Monday, Disney launched a new free website called Disney Magic Moments.

The site compiles everything from drawing tutorials to virtual rides, all of which allow you to experience the magic of Disney from home.

There are also dance-themed workout videos available on the website, and recordings of celebrities reading children’s books.

It’s becoming easier and easier to experience Disney magic from your home.

On Monday, the entertainment giant released a new website called Disney Magic Moments. The site is free to use, and offers Disney-themed activities that both children and adults can enjoy. For example, you can learn how to draw characters like Olaf through tutorials, or you can watch videos of theme-park employees performing songs.

“#DisneyMagicMoments lets you experience the magic of Disney wherever you may be,” the website’s front page says. “Enjoy Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic with stories, videos, and activities to inspire imagination and discovery among kids, fans, and families alike.”

Disney Magic Moments A view of the Disney Magic Moments website.

Disney Magic Moments is the perfect tool to keep kids busy and entertained

There are lots of options for young “Frozen” fans in particular. Not only can they watch a new animated series on the site called “At Home With Olaf,” but they can also learn art skills through an Olaf-themed drawing tutorial.

Disney Magic Moments Olaf is one of many characters you can learn to draw through the website.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Celebrities including John Stamos and Ming-Na Wen (the voice of Mulan) filmed themselves reading Disney picture books for the website. Their videos are now available to watch on Disney Magic Moments for free.

Adults will appreciate theme-park inspired content on Disney’s new website

On Monday, for example, a virtual tour of It’s a Small World was uploaded to Disney Magic Moments. Though recordings of the ride already exist on YouTube, this one is unique – it takes you through every version of the ride, from Disney World in Florida to Disneyland Park in France.

Disney Magic Moments A view of It’s a Small World at Disneyland Paris.

The company also released a performance from the JAMMitors, who are described on the Disney Parks Blog as being “everyone’s favourite funky group of janitors-turned-percussionists.”

“Normally this group would be sharing their syncopated sounds at EPCOT using all sorts of different items they find around the park,” the blog post says. “Today, they are sharing their #VoicesFromHome – using pots and pans, trash cans, and even an old tire!”

And if theme parks aren’t your thing, the website offers plenty of other ways to incorporate Disney magic into your at-home life – there are free Pixar-themed backgrounds for virtual meetings, and dance-inspired workout videos to watch.

To see the full website, visit Disney Magic Moments here.

