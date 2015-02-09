The 11 most ambitious virtual computers ever built inside Minecraft

Most people in Minecraft are content to build mud castles and sheep pens. But some gamers yearn for more. These folks have taken things a step further by building virtual computers inside the video game.

A virtual computer typically has the same functionality as the physical machine it’s replicating, but rather than being built out of wires and silicon, its simulated inside another program and is powered by virtual signals instead of electricity.

Minecraft is not the only video game where people have built virtual computers, but it provides some of the most ambitious examples. With the right material, almost all of these creations would be replicable in real life.

