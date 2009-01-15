Virginity Valued At $3.7 Million

Girls are not only going wild these day. They’re going entrepreneurial.



TheImproper.com: Natalie Dylan, a 22-year-old recent college grad who is selling her virginity to the highest bidder, has reportedly received a $3.7 million offer. That’s a huge spike from September, when Dylan got a healthy offer of $250,000.

Natalie (not her real name), who graduated from Sacramento State College, claims she’s selling her virginity to help finance her graduate studies. Ironically, Dylan says she plans to pursue a master’s degree in Marriage & Family Therapy.

Natalie had originally stated that she hoped to net up to $1 million from the auction, which is taking place in Nevada at the infamous Moonlight Bunny Ranch, a legal brothel (eBay turned her down).

…Dylan, who has agreed to a medical examination to prove that she is in fact a virgin, has repeatedly said that she reserves the right to reject the highest bidder if someone with a lesser bid strikes her fancy.

We understand, have you seen who’s online these days?

