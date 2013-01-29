Now Virginia Is Refusing To Listen To Obama On Guns

Photo: Jayel Aheram/Flickr

While Vice President Joe Biden was in Virginia promoting the White House’s plan for gun control, members of the state’s House of Delegates introduced a law to undermine the administration.The House of Delegates’ Militia, Police, and Public Safety Committee approved a bill Friday that would forbid state agencies and employees from helping the federal government enforce new gun control measures in the state, The Virginian-Pilot reported Saturday.



President Barack Obama announced earlier this month a gun control proposal that would require background checks for private gun sales and would reinstate the expired assault weapons ban.

But Virginia’s Republican-controlled House committee isn’t having it.

House Bill 2340, which will now hit the full House floor, is meant to ensure that “no employee of the commonwealth or any of its political subdivisions should help the federal government tread upon our long-held belief that Second Amendment rights are highly individualized and very important,” Republican state delegate Todd Gilbert told the Pilot.

Virginia is just one in a growing line of states fighting back against federal gun control.

Wyoming, Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee legislators have all announced plans to make it a crime for state employees to enforce federal gun control measures.

