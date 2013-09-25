Virginia Tech Will Wear A Ridiculously Ugly 'Stone' Helmet

The latest crazy helmet design will be worn by Virginia Tech for its nationally televised game against Georgia Tech on Thursday.

The Hokies will sports a new “Hokie Stone” helmet, and it’s really ugly.

The helmet design is based on “Hokie Stone,” the limestone that Virginia Tech University mines from its own quarry for the construction of buildings on campus.

Unfortunately, the stone helmet looks a little too much like a turtle shell.

