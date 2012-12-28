What One Virginia Tech Football Player Did With His Bowl Game Swag Is The Best Story Of The Bowl Season

Photo: Twitter.com/IAmSwag1

Earlier this month, we took a look at some of the amazing free gifts college football players receive for participating in bowl games. Well, according to Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel, one Virginia Tech player decided the $470 gift card he received for the upcoming Russell Athletic Bowl would be better spent on some random children.Antone Exum and his teammates were on a shopping spree at a Best Buy when the cornerback saw three children playing a Playstation. Then, according to Exum, he decided to put back the things in his basket and told the children they could have whatever they wanted in the store.



Exum told Murschel that he was “blessed to have a lot of fortunate Christmases” when he was younger. And with the help of some leftover money on the gift cards from two teammates, Exum was able to buy the three children a Playstation 3, a blackberry phone, and some games.

Exum later tweeted a picture of himself with the three children, seen above.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.